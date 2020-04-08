Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

SUNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.81. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 125.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.