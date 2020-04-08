Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Up 19.5%

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) shot up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.02, 647,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 736,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

