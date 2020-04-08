Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Billion

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $19.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.15 billion. Target reported sales of $17.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $81.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.68 billion to $82.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.41 billion to $84.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit