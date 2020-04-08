Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $19.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.15 billion. Target reported sales of $17.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $81.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.68 billion to $82.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.41 billion to $84.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

