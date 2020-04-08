Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) traded up 21.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.96, 3,205,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,381,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,804,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after acquiring an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

