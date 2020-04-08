Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) traded up 21.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.96, 3,205,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,381,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.
In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,804,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after acquiring an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.