Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading 18.4% Higher

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s share price traded up 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.42, 2,311,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,440,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after buying an additional 130,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after buying an additional 888,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.