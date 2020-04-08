TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from TPG Telecom’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
ASX TPM opened at A$7.30 ($5.18) on Wednesday. TPG Telecom has a twelve month low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of A$8.78 ($6.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.07.
About TPG Telecom
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.