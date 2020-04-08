Tsfg LLC Acquires 142 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Stephens increased their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AMETEK from to in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

NYSE AME traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,417. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

