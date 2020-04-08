Tsfg LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.94. 2,276,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,242. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

