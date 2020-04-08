Tsfg LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.82. 6,092,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

