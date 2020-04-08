Tsfg LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 15,708,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,271. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

