Tsfg LLC Buys 398 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,810,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,143,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,240,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,879,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. 15,483,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,571,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

