Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,011. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,482. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

