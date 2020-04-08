Tsfg LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,406,536 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

