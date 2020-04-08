Tsfg LLC Has $527,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $4.93 on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. 1,388,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

