Tsfg LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,057,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

