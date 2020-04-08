Tsfg LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

