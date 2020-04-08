Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 795,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 69,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,306,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

