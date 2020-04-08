Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 6,343,583 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

