Tsfg LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $151.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.