Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245,312. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

