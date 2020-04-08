U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.