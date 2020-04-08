Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.79 and last traded at $188.68, approximately 1,932,203 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,245,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.