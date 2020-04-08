Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 20,939,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,941,992. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

