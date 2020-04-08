Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 2,130,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.