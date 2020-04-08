Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. 6,608,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

