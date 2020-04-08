Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from to in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.57.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 332,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $23,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $18,393,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.