Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 7,849 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at $28,678,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 510,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,245. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,808,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

