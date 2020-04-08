Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $73,198.16 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 510,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

