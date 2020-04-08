Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Elan Moriah Sells 2,599 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 510,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

