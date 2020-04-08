Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 4,891 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $249.66. 2,736,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $267.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Beta

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit