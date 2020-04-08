Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 4,891 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $249.66. 2,736,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $267.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

