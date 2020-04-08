Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 21,524,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.