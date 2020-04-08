Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 21.4% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price traded up 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.35, 2,666,137 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,201,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $81,640,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

