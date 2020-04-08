Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the lowest is $5.94 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $24.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.33 billion to $25.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

