Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.51. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 33,248,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,534,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.