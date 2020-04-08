Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.12. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

MDT traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

