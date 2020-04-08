Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce -$3.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share of ($3.87) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.22) and the highest is ($3.34). SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $868,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock worth $5,288,738. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $67,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 387,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,507. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

