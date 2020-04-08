Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 404,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

