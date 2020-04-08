Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 4,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $639.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.