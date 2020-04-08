Zebi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

