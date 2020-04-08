Zeusshield (ZSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,904.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Zeusshield has a market cap of $194,454.16 and approximately $30,904.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

