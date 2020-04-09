$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clarus by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.