$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

USPH stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

