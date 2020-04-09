$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the highest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $17.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

ACRS remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Monday. 282,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,315. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

