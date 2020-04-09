$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $7.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.75. 1,221,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

