$120.51 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $120.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.73 million and the highest is $125.71 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $116.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $500.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.10 million to $516.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $522.36 million, with estimates ranging from $500.61 million to $547.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. 89,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,980. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

