$136.20 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce sales of $136.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.70 million and the highest is $137.10 million. Banner reported sales of $134.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $538.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $545.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.88 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $551.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $36.93. 252,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

