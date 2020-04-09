2,266 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.03. 8,079,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,611. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

