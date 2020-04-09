$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Clarus posted sales of $61.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $241.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $244.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.70 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $271.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 146,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

