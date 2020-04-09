Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $93.00 at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 10,464,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,842,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

