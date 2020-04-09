Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,211.45. 2,174,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,248.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.